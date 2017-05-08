版本:
BRIEF-Nelnet reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.18

May 8 Nelnet Inc

* Nelnet reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.23

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.18

* Qtrly net interest income $76.93 million versus $101.61 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
