公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日

BRIEF-Neogen expands food safety genomic testing

June 19 Neogen Corp

* Neogen expands food safety genomic testing

* Neogen corp - new neoseek tests will be performed at neogen's geneseek facilities in lincoln, neb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
