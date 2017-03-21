版本:
BRIEF-Neogen reports 24 pct rise in net income

March 21 Neogen Corp:

* Neogen reports 24 pct increase in net income

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 revenue $88.39 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
