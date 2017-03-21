BRIEF-Neogen reports 24 pct rise in net income

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Neogen Corp:
* Neogen reports 24 pct increase in net income
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $88.39 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock