BRIEF-NeoGenomics and Definiens to develop novel assays for clinical trials & clinical testing

March 13 NeoGenomics Inc-

* NeoGenomics and Definiens enter into agreement to develop novel assays for clinical trials & clinical testing

* Co, definiens expanded alliance to develop and automate analysis of new biomarker assays for clinical trials, routine clinical testing

* definiens to provide automated quantitative biomarker solutions to support neogenomics' immunohistochemistry services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: