BRIEF-Neonode Inc files for common stock offering of up to $20 mln

March 15 Neonode Inc

* Neonode Inc files for common stock offering of up to $20 mln - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ns6b0H) Further company coverage:
