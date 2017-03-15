版本:
BRIEF-Neonode Q4 loss per share $0.01

March 15 Neonode Inc:

* Neonode reports fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Neonode Inc qtrly revenue $2.9 million compared to $3.0 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
