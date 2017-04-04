BRIEF-Neophotonics Corp -unit enters into loan agreement

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Neophotonics Corp:
* Neophotonics Corp - on March 29, unit entered into loan agreement and related special agreements with bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd
* Neophotonics Corp - loan agreement provides for a term loan in aggregate principal amount of 690 million Japanese Yen
* Neophotonics Corp - loan will be secured by mechanical equipment acquired from loan proceeds
* Neophotonics Corp - purpose of loan is to acquire mechanical equipment for manufacture of products by Japanese subsidiary
* Neophotonics Corp - loan is available from March 31, 2017 to March 30, 2018 Source text:(bit.ly/2oyZiyr) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm