BRIEF-Neophotonics Corp -unit enters into loan agreement

April 4 Neophotonics Corp:

* Neophotonics Corp - on March 29, unit entered into loan agreement and related special agreements with bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd

* Neophotonics Corp - loan agreement provides for a term loan in aggregate principal amount of 690 million Japanese Yen

* Neophotonics Corp - loan will be secured by mechanical equipment acquired from loan proceeds

* Neophotonics Corp - purpose of loan is to acquire mechanical equipment for manufacture of products by Japanese subsidiary

* Neophotonics Corp - loan is available from March 31, 2017 to March 30, 2018 Source text:(bit.ly/2oyZiyr) Further company coverage:
