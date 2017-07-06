FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月6日 / 上午10点38分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Neophotonics enters into twelfth amendment to credit agreement

July 6 (Reuters) - Neophotonics Corp:

* Neophotonics -on June 29,entered into twelfth amendment to credit agreement to that certain revolving credit, term loan agreement dated March 21,2013​

* Neophotonics Corp - ‍amendment modified maturity date of revolving credit line under credit agreement to August 31, 2017

* Neophotonics Corp - ‍amendment provided that aggregate principal indebtedness owing to Comerica Bank shall not at any time exceed $20 million Source text: (bit.ly/2tLTRys) Further company coverage:

