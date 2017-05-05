BRIEF-Neophotonics reports Q1 loss per share $0.27

UPDATE 1-Australia energy company requests arbitration in row over Senegal oil project
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
May 5 Neophotonics Corp:
* Neophotonics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.25
* Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Q1 revenue $71.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $70 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.19 to $0.26
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue $68 million to $74 million
* Neophotonics - implementing cost saving measures in light of sale of low speed transceiver product assets, due to current lower market outlook from China
* Cost saving measures totaling $6 million to $9 million in annualized operating costs
* Expects full quarterly impact of its cost reduction actions to be realized by Q3 of this year
* Company currently expects to record a pretax charge of a range of approximately $0.7 to $1.0 million for severance costs in Q2
* Q2 revenue view $80.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek Source text - http://bit.ly/2sok84b Further company coverage:
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments