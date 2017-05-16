BRIEF-Neophotonics says Sandra Waechter appointed interim CFO

May 16 Neophotonics Corp:

* Says Sandra A. Waechter appointed interim CFO

* Neophotonics Corp - Waechter will serve as interim CFO until such time as company completes its on-going search for a new chief financial officer

* Neophotonics Corp - company has retained a search firm and has begun process of identifying qualified candidates for CFO