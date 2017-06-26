版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Neos Therapeutics announces proposed offering of common stock

June 26 Neos Therapeutics Inc-

* Neos Therapeutics announces proposed offering of common stock

* Neos Therapeutics Inc - has commenced an underwritten public offering of $30 million in shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
