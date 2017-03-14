版本:
BRIEF-Neos Therapeutics reports Q4 loss per share of $1.14

March 14 Neos Therapeutics Inc

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net product sales $3.5 million versus $1.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $1.14

* As of December 31, 2016, company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to $39.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
