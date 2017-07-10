FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#图片精选
频道
专题
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
G20峰会
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
深度分析
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
中国财经
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 晚上9点53分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Neothetics Inc

* Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives

* Neothetics Inc - ‍Intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources, including implementing a reduction in workforce​

* Neothetics Inc - ‍Neothetics has engaged Oppenheimer and Co., Inc. to act as its exclusive financial advisor to company and board for this process​

* Neothetics Inc - Has unanimously approved plans to initiate a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives

* Says "continue to review all operational expenses in order to facilitate our ability to enter into a strategic transaction"

* Neothetics - ‍Initiate process to explore and review range of strategic alternatives focusing on seeking acquisition, business combination or partnership​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below