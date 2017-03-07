BRIEF-Neothetics approved an increase in base salary for CFO Susan Knudson

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Neothetics Inc
* On march 2, compensation committee of board of Neothetics approved an increase in base salary for Susan Knudson, Co's CFO
* In addition, also on March 2, 2017, committee approved cash retention bonuses to certain of company's employees, including Knudson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock