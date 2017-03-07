版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-Neothetics approved an increase in base salary for CFO Susan Knudson

March 7 Neothetics Inc

* On march 2, compensation committee of board of Neothetics approved an increase in base salary for Susan Knudson, Co's CFO

* In addition, also on March 2, 2017, committee approved cash retention bonuses to certain of company's employees, including Knudson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐