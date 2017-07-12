FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-Neothetics reduces full-time workforce
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
深度分析
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议"如何定调" 对开出的药方期望不要太高
深度分析
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议"如何定调" 对开出的药方期望不要太高
2017年7月12日

BRIEF-Neothetics reduces full-time workforce

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Neothetics Inc:

* Neothetics Inc says it has implemented reduction of co's current full-time workforce of 6 employees to 2 employees

* Neothetics Inc says reduction of workforce in order to reduce operating expenses and conserve cash resources

* Neothetics Inc estimates that it will incur aggregate cash charges of approximately $385,000 associated with workforce reduction during 2017

* Says expects that this workforce reduction will be effectuated during Q3 of 2017

* Neothetics - reduction of workforce in light of co's lipo-202 trial results announced last month Source text: (bit.ly/2udvZDu) Further company coverage:

