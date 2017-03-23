BRIEF-Neovasc announces Q4 revenue of $2.8 mln

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
March 23 Neovasc Inc
* Neovasc announces results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Neovasc Inc - Revenues for quarter ended December 31, 2016 were $2.8 million compared to $2.2 million for same period in 2015
* Q4 earnings per share $0.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.