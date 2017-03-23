版本:
BRIEF-Neovasc announces Q4 revenue of $2.8 mln

March 23 Neovasc Inc

* Neovasc announces results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Neovasc Inc - Revenues for quarter ended December 31, 2016 were $2.8 million compared to $2.2 million for same period in 2015

* Q4 earnings per share $0.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
