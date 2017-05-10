版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Neovasc qtrly loss per share $0.10

May 10 Neovasc Inc:

* Neovasc announces results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue fell 26 percent to $1.481 million

* Neovasc Inc qtrly loss per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐