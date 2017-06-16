BRIEF-Neovasc says German Court partially found in favor of Edwards Lifesciences in its case against co

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Neovasc Inc:
* Neovasc announces German Court ruling
* District court in Munich has partially found in favour of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in its case against Neovasc
* German Court found CardiAQ had contributed in part to invention of Tiara, awarded to CardiAQ co-entitlement rights to disputed Tiara European patent application
* Neovasc intends to appeal Court's decision
* There are no monetary awards associated with the Court ruling
* Currently appealing 2016 decision from U.S Court which granted co-inventorship rights to Edwards on one of co's granted U.S. patent applications
* Expects oral argument on appeal regarding the 2016 decision by U.S. Court in August 2017 and ruling is expected to follow, prior to end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.