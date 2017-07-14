FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
BRIEF-NEPI Rockcastle updates on merger terms, listing of co
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
深度分析
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
中国财经
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月14日 / 早上6点52分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-NEPI Rockcastle updates on merger terms, listing of co

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - NEPI Rockcastle Plc:

* On 12 July, 539 million ordinary shares were listed and commenced trading on JSE at ZAR175.60per share, on Euronext Amsterdam at €11.33per share

* Rockcastle shareholders to receive 1 NEPI Rockcastle share for every 4.7 Rockcastle shares held on record date of 14 July 2017

* NEPI shareholders to receive 1 NEPI Rockcastle share for every 1 NEPI share held on record date of 14 July 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2upOiGK Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below