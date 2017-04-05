BRIEF-Neptune enters commercial distribution joint venture in China with Shanghai Chonghe Marine Industry

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 5 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc
* Neptune enters into commercial distribution joint venture in China with Shanghai Chonghe Marine Industry Co Ltd
* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc - shipments of krill oil under joint venture are projected to start in Q1 ending June 30, 2017
* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc - under agreement, Neptune will own a 30 pct interest in joint venture while CMI/Sunline fishery will hold 70 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, May 24 The newly refurbished Citibanamex branch in Mexico City's affluent Del Valle neighborhood opens into a Scandinavian-chic space where salespeople chat with clients at touch screens. The next room, though, is filled with customers queueing up in front of tellers or waiting on benches. Outside, more line up to use the ATMs.