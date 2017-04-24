版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-NESSCAP ENERGY ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDERS APPROVAL OF PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT WITH MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES

April 24 Nesscap Energy Inc:

* NESSCAP ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDERS APPROVAL OF PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT WITH MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

* ARRANGEMENT WITH MAXWELL WAS APPROVED BY 100% OF VOTES CAST BY NESSCAP SHAREHOLDERS THAT VOTED AT SHAREHOLDER MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
