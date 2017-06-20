BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly

June 20 Nestlé USA :

* Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in freshly

* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors

* Nestlé USA - investment by Nestlé will help to fund Freshly's construction of a new east coast kitchen and distribution center in 2018