2017年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly

June 20 Nestlé USA :

* Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in freshly

* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors

* Nestlé USA - investment by Nestlé will help to fund Freshly's construction of a new east coast kitchen and distribution center in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
