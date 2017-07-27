FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
BRIEF-Nestle CEO says we expect improved organic growth in second half of 2017
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月27日 / 下午12点56分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Nestle CEO says we expect improved organic growth in second half of 2017

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Nestle Sa

* Nestle CEO says we expect improved organic growth in second half of 2017

* Nestle CEO says evaluating accelerating restructuring projects

* Nestle CEO says looking at several small and mid size acquistions in high growth areas

* Nestle CFO says we see weak consumer environment in north america and europe

* Nestle CFO says seeing encouraging early results from investment in china business

* Nestle CFO says plans comprehensive relaunch for gerber nutrition brand in second half of the year

* Nestle CFO says sees 1 billion francs in extra commodity costs this year

* Nestle CEO says we are looking at better second half for skin health than first half

* Nestle CEO says we have seen significant interest in u.s. Confectionary business from strategic and financial buyers

* Nestle CEO says u.s. Confectionary review is on track, expect to complete it by the end of the year

* Nestle CEO says company needs to be more agile, faster Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below