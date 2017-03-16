BRIEF-Net 1 board issues statement on recent media reports

March 16 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc:

* Net1 board statement on recent media reports

* Board reiterates its commitment to assist Sassa to insource grant payment function during anticipated interim grant payment period

* Board intends to appoint a media relations agency to manage all of group's communications in future

* Notwithstanding uncertainty regarding arrangements with sassa, CPS has not reduced or downgraded its operational capabilities to deliver grants