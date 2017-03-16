版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 23:58 BJT

BRIEF-Net 1 board issues statement on recent media reports

March 16 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc:

* Net1 board statement on recent media reports

* Board reiterates its commitment to assist Sassa to insource grant payment function during anticipated interim grant payment period

* Board intends to appoint a media relations agency to manage all of group's communications in future

* Notwithstanding uncertainty regarding arrangements with sassa, CPS has not reduced or downgraded its operational capabilities to deliver grants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐