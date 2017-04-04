BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS says unit delivered services to 10.6 mln social grant recipients for April

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc
* Unit, Cash Paymaster Services ensured uninterrupted service delivery to SA's 10.6 million social grant recipients for April 2017 pay-cycle
* On Friday, March 31, 2017, CPS credited bank accounts of all 10.6 million grant recipients with their April 2017 grants
* At April 3 close, 6.8 million of recipients accessed grants via national payment system, with total aggregate value of about 7.8 billion rand processed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm