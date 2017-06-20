版本:
BRIEF-Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc says High Court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order

June 20 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc

* Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
