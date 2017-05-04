BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies Q3 revenue $147.9 million

May 4 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc:

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $147.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share at least $1.69

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Qtrly fundamental earnings per share $0.43

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies - "we expect to make substantial progress towards completion of a number of investment transactions during last quarter of fiscal 2017"

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - reaffirm fundamental earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2017 to be at least $1.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: