BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order

June 20 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc:

* High court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order

* High court of republic of S.A. Gauteng division, Pretoria refused applicants', leave to appeal May 9, declaratory order

* Sassa, its CEO and minister of social development were ordered to pay costs of application for leave to appeal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
