BRIEF-Net Element's units enters into amendment to loan agreement ​

July 3 (Reuters) - Net Element Inc:
* Net Element - on June 27, co's units entered into amendment to loan agreement dated as of may 18 with priority payment systems LLC d/b/a Cynergy Data
* Net Element - under amendment Co's units & lender modified original term loan into revolving loan and increased borrowing amount from $2 million to $2.5 million
* Net Element Inc - pursuant to amendment, loan maturity was changed from May 20, 2019 to May 20, 2021