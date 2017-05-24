版本:
BRIEF-Net1 retiring CEO Serge Belamant to be succeeded by Herman Kotze

May 24 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc

* Net1 announces retirement of serge belamant and appointment of herman kotze as ceo

* Net 1 ueps technologies inc says board has initiated a search for a new chief financial officer

* Net 1 ueps technologies -until a new appointment is made, kotzé will serve as both chief executive officer and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
