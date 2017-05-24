BRIEF-Netapp Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

May 24 Netapp Inc
* Netapp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.68
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2018 revenue $1.24 billion to $1.39 billion
* Q4 revenue $1.48 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.44 billion
* Netapp inc - q1 fiscal year 2018 dividend to increase by
5% to $0.20 per share.
* Netapp inc says q1 gaap earnings per share is expected to
be in range of $0.30 to $0.38
* Sees q1 non-gaap earnings per share in range of
$0.49-$0.57
* Netapp inc says q1 non-gaap earnings per share is expected
to be in range of $0.49 to $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.33
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Netapp inc - fy 2018 gaap operating margin is expected to
be in range of 14% to 16%
* Netapp inc - fy 2018 operating margin is expected to be in
range of 18% - 20%
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.07, revenue view $5.60
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
