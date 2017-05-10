BRIEF-NetEase Q1 non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS $4.75

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Netease Inc
* Netease reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 revenue RMB 13.64 billion versus i/b/e/s view RMB 11.86 billion
* Qtrly online game services net revenues were RMB10.7 billion (us$1.6 billion), an increase of 78.5% compared with Q1 of 2016
* Q1 net revenues were RMB13.6 billion ($2.0 billion), an increase of 72.3% compared with Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly diluted earnings per ADS were $4.29
* Q1 non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS $4.75
* Board of directors has approved a dividend of $1.08 per ADS for Q1 of 2017
* Onward Choi has resigned from his position as acting chief financial officer effective June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)