BRIEF-NetEase says Q1 revenue RMB 13.6 bln

May 11 NetEase Inc

* NetEase continues strong momentum and robust growth in the first quarter 2017

* Q1 revenue RMB 13.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 11.86 billion

* Qtrly net revenues for online games reached RMB10.7 billion net revenues for online games reached RMB10.7 billion an increase of 78.5%

* Qtrly gross profit came in at a solid RMB7.5 billion (US$1.1 billion), an increase of 63.2% year-over-year