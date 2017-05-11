版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 16:49 BJT

BRIEF-NetEase says Q1 revenue RMB 13.6 bln

May 11 NetEase Inc

* NetEase continues strong momentum and robust growth in the first quarter 2017

* Q1 revenue RMB 13.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 11.86 billion

* Qtrly net revenues for online games reached RMB10.7 billion net revenues for online games reached RMB10.7 billion an increase of 78.5%

* Qtrly gross profit came in at a solid RMB7.5 billion (US$1.1 billion), an increase of 63.2% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐