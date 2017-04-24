版本:
2017年 4月 24日

BRIEF-Netflix announces proposed 1 bln euro offering of senior notes

April 24 Netflix Inc

* Netflix announces proposed 1 billion euro offering of senior notes

* Netflix intends to use net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
