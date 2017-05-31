版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 1日 星期四 01:26 BJT

BRIEF-Netflix CEO Hastings says committed to an ad-free experience - Code Conference

May 31 Netflix Inc

* Netflix CEO Reed Hastings at Code Conference - probably assessed China entry wrong

* Netflix CEO Reed Hastings at Code Conference - "we're really committed to an ad-free experience" Source text - bit.ly/2snquOu Further company coverage:
