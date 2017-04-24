版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Netflix Inc reports CEO's 2016 total compensation was $23.2 mln

April 24 Netflix Inc:

* Netflix Inc reports CEO Reed Hastings's 2016 total compensation was $23.2 million versus $16.6 million in 2015

* Netflix Inc - chief product officer Neil Hunt 2016 total compensation was $8.8 million versus $8.4 million in 2015

* Netflix Inc reports chief content officer Ted Sarandos' 2016 total compensation was $18.9 million versus $14 million in 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2op6oWJ) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐