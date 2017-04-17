BRIEF-Netflix reports quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share

April 17 Netflix Inc

* Quarterly revenue $2.64 billion versus $1.96 billion

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 U.S. streaming net additions 1.42 million versus co's forecast of 1.5 million

* Says it expects to cross the 100 million member mark this weekend

* Sees Q2 U.S. streaming net additions 0.60 million

* Sees Q2 international streaming net additions 2.60 million

* Sees Q2 total streaming revenue $2,640 million

* Q1 total streaming net additions 4.95 million versus co's forecast of 5.20 million

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $2.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 total streaming net additions of 3.20 million

* 3.53 million international streaming net additions in Q1 versus co's forecast of 3.7 million

* Netflix says any move similar to Amazon's move into NFL football "is not a strategy that we think is smart for us"

* "We'll spend over $1 billion in 2017 marketing our content to drive member acquisition"

* Says due to content, primarily house of cards season 5, moving from Q1 to Q2, co had higher operating margins in Q1 at 9.7% than plan for year

* Says continue to plan to have around $2 billion in negative free cash flow this year

* Says forecast operating margin at 4.4% in Q2

* Says "will continue to add long-term debt as needed to finance our expansion of original content, including in Q2'17"

* Says open to supporting large theater chains, such as AMC in U.S., if they want to offer our films in theatres simultaneous to Netflix

* Says "in April, we will add Thai and later in the quarter, Romanian and Hebrew, to the 24 languages we currently support"