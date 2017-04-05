版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Netflix retiring 5-star rating system, replacing it with thumbs-up/down

April 5 Netflix Inc:

* Says retiring five-star rating system and replacing it with a simpler and more intuitive thumbs-up and thumbs-down Source text : nflx.it/2o9HWas Further company coverage:
