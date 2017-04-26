BRIEF-Netgear Q1 Revenue rose 4.3 percent to $323.7 million

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Netgear Inc:
* Netgear reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 revenue rose 4.3 percent to $323.7 million
* Netgear Inc says GAAP operating margin is expected to be in range of 5.3pct to 6.3pct in Q2
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $315 million to $330 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $309.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $321.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Netgear inc sees Q2 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in range of 8.0pct to 9.0pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: