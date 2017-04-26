BRIEF-Netgear Q1 Revenue rose 4.3 percent to $323.7 million

April 26 Netgear Inc:

* Netgear reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 revenue rose 4.3 percent to $323.7 million

* Netgear Inc says GAAP operating margin is expected to be in range of 5.3pct to 6.3pct in Q2

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $315 million to $330 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $309.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $321.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Netgear inc sees Q2 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in range of 8.0pct to 9.0pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: