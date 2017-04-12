版本:
BRIEF-Netshoes says IPO of 8.25 mln shares priced at $18/shr

April 12 Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd

* Netshoes announces pricing of its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange

* Says initial public offering of 8.25 million common shares priced at $18.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
