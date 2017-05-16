版本:
BRIEF-Netsol Technologies files for non timely 10-Q

May 16 Netsol Technologies Inc

* Netsol Technologies Inc files for non timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pPV82g) Further company coverage:
