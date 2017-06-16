版本:
BRIEF-Network-1 increases its share repurchase program

June 16 Network-1 Technologies Inc

* Network-1 increases its share repurchase program

* Company to repurchase up to $5 million of shares of its common stock over next two years

* Share repurchase program may be increased, suspended or discontinued at any time

* Increase in share repurchase program was approved by company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
