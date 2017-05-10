BRIEF-Network-1 Technologies Inc unit Mirror Worlds Technologies Llc has initiated patent litigation against Facebook Inc

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Facebook Inc:
* Network-1 Technologies Inc - unit Mirror Worlds Technologies LLC has initiated patent litigation against Facebook Inc
* Network-1 Technologies - lawsuit alleges patents in suit are infringed by core technologies that enable Facebook's newsfeed and timeline features
* Network-1 says lawsuit further alleges Facebook's "unauthorized use of stream-based solutions" of patents in suit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit