公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日

BRIEF-Neuralstem announces issuance of U.S. patent covering NSI-189

Feb 22 Neuralstem Inc

* Neuralstem announces issuance of U.S. patent covering NSI-189

* Neuralstem Inc says patents will expire in June 2035 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
