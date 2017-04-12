BRIEF-Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Neuralstem Inc
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury
* Neuralstem - New cohort of four patients will be added to ongoing phase 1 human clinical trial for NSI-566 spinal cord-derived neural stem cells
* Neuralstem - Amended protocol was approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, institutional review board at study site, University of California San Diego Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)