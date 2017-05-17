版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Neuralstem reports last subject out in phase 2 trial of NSI-189 for major depressive disorder

May 17 Neuralstem Inc

* Neuralstem reports last subject out in phase 2 trial of NSI-189 for major depressive disorder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐