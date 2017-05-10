版本:
BRIEF-Neuralstem reports Q1 loss per share $0.68

May 10 Neuralstem Inc

* Neuralstem reports first quarter 2017 fiscal results provides clinical and business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.68

* Neuralstem - Expect existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will fund anticipated level of operations into second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
