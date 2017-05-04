版本:
BRIEF-Neuralstem says CFO leaves company

May 4 Neuralstem Inc

* Neuralstem - on april 30, Jonathan Lloyd Jones, chief financial officer of Neuralstem, Inc. Left company to pursue other opportunities - sec filing

* Neuralstem Inc - Richard Daly will serve as company's principal financial and accounting officer, on an interim basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
