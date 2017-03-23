版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Neuralstem to continue as going concern is dependent on generating cash from the sale of its common stock

March 23 Neuralstem Inc:

* Neuralstem-Co's ability to continue as going concern is dependent on generating cash from the sale of its common stock and/or obtaining debt financing

* Neuralstem-If co is not able to secure financing, co may be forced to delay/stop ongoing clinical trials, cease operations/file for bankruptcy Source text:(bit.ly/2o8fmTv) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐