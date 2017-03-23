BRIEF-Neuralstem to continue as going concern is dependent on generating cash from the sale of its common stock

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.60
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
March 23 Neuralstem Inc:
* Neuralstem-Co's ability to continue as going concern is dependent on generating cash from the sale of its common stock and/or obtaining debt financing
* Neuralstem-If co is not able to secure financing, co may be forced to delay/stop ongoing clinical trials, cease operations/file for bankruptcy Source text:(bit.ly/2o8fmTv) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German authorities involved in raiding Daimler's offices as part of a probe into diesel pollution are talking to authorities in the United States, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S