公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 07:02 BJT

BRIEF-Neurocrine Biosciences prices $450 mln convertible senior notes offering

April 26 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

* Prices $450.0 million convertible senior notes offering

* Priced offering of $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
